✕ CLOSE
Online Special
City News
Entrepreneurship
Environment
Factcheck
Everything Woman
Home Front
Islamic Forum
Life Xtra
Property
Travel & Leisure
Viewpoint
Vox Pop
Women In Business
Art and Ideas
Bookshelf
Labour
Law
Letters
Fact Check
Change Of Name
Trust+
Aminiya
E-Paper
TV-Live
Search
Subscribe
Home
News
2023 Elections
Business
Politics
Podcast
Videos
Agriculture
Sports
Opinion
Education
Entertainment
International
☰
Trust Radio Live
Videos
88 visually impaired candidates sit for UTME exams at Bayero University, Kano
By
Chidiebere Ihemebiri
Thu, 27 Apr 2023 17:06:55 WAT
DailyTrust
Naija news
nig news
Nigeria
More Stories
11 mins ago
88 visually impaired candidates sit for UTME exams at Bayero University, Kano
3 hours ago
Nigerian students fleeing Sudan stranded
4 hours ago
VOXPOP: Should Parents Decide Their Children's Choice Of Spouse?
14 hours ago
Farmers, stakeholders to discuss maize value chain in Nigeria