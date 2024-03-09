✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
85-year-old kidnap suspect arrested in Kano

    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano 

Operatives of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Ungoggo Division have arrested a kidnapping suspect, Ibrahim Usman, at Yar’adua quarters, Rimin Kebe, Ungoggo Local Government Area of the state.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, the suspect allegedly abducted a three-year-old boy in the neighbourhood and attempted to hide him in his friend’s residence situated at the Hotoro bye-pass in Kano State.

“Suspecting foul play, his friend refused to keep the boy in his custody and decided to alert residents where the suspect lived at Rimin Kebe, who had been looking for the missing boy.

“This development led the suspect to run away, and he was later picked up by personnel of the corps, Ungoggo Division. Worthy of note is that the suspect had collected the victim’s phone number for the last two months but never called him once.”

He said investigation into the case has reached an advanced stage and when concluded, the suspect will be charged to court.

 

