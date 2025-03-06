✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

82 motorcycles impounded in Lagos

lagos
Lagos
The Lagos State Taskforce has impounded 82 commercial motorcycles, commonly called Okada, during its routine enforcement of the ban on highways and restricted routes.

 The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

 Osiyemi explained that the areas visited included Alakija, Iyana-Iba, Festac, and Mile 2, as well as Berger Suya inward Mile 2 Oke.

 “A total of 82 commercial motorcycles were impounded for violations in all the areas visited,” he said.

 He noted that the reduced number of recalcitrant okadas on the highways reflected the positive impact of consistent enforcement and compliance efforts across the state.

 “This has significantly reduced the crime rate in the metropolis,” he added. (NAN) 

 

