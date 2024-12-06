8,034 terrorists killed in 12 months — Military

The military high command, on Thursday, said its troops attached to various theatres of operations have killed a total of 8,034 terrorists between January and December 2024.

It also disclosed that 11,623 suspected criminals were arrested and 6,376 kidnapped hostages rescued during the period.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, made this known at Defence Headquarters, Abuja while updating journalists on the operations that have been carried out in one year.

SPONSOR AD

Buba, a major general, said the troops had, since the beginning of the year, been confronted by different threats in five active theatres of operations across the country.

He said the troops adopted a high level of alert and an increased state of readiness to protect the country from further terrorist aggression and insecurity.

According to him, the troops also recovered 8,216 weapons and 211,459 ammunition and denied the oil thieves an estimated sum of over N57 billion in the last 11 months.

“The breakdown of the recoveries includes 4,053 AK47 rifles, 1,123 locally fabricated guns, 731 Dane guns and 240 pump action guns.

“Others are 120,247 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 41,515 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5,373 cartridges, 1,940 assorted arms and 25,664 assorted ammunitions.

“Additionally, the troops recovered 53.1 million litres of stolen crude oil, 9.1 million litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 90,595 litres of DPK and 156,095 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) aside other items,” the director said.