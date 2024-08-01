80,000 Nigerians benefit from NIHOTOUR trainings

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) says no fewer than 80,000 Nigerians have benefited from the training mandate of the institute within the…

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) says no fewer than 80,000 Nigerians have benefited from the training mandate of the institute within the last four years, under the leadership of Alhaji Nura Kangiwa.

Mr Joesef Karim, Head, Research and Development Unit of NIHOTOUR, said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the institute’s training programme had empowered many Nigerians, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in tourism industry.

NIHOTOUR was established in 1987 by the Federal Government to reduce the demand skills-gap in Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sectors by providing hands-on trainings for personnel in the sector at basic, intermediate and advanced levels.

Karim said the trainees were trained through the combined regular residential (on campus) trainings and special intervention (off campus) training programmes of the institute, “between September 2020 and July 2024.

“In the past four years, these trainings have resulted in verifiable skilling, reskilling and upskilling of more than 50,000 entry level workers; and 10,000 middle and management level personnel in the sector.

“Within the same period of September 2020 to July 2024, NIHOTOUR championed and sustained tourism studies in Nigerian secondary schools across the country.

“Through this, more than 20,000 secondary students have been tutored and academically equipped for future tourism administration and operation in Nigeria, as a career path”.

Karim said that in spite the paucity of fund and other limitations, NIHOTOUR had become the most visible and the leading tourism and hospitality agency of the Federal Government, under Kangiwa as the institute’s director -general.

This, according to him, is based on National Assembly members recommendations for their constituency projects to target fully funded rural host community hospitality craft and tourism skills development trainings.

Karim said that by the law, MDAs including NIHOTOUR, were only entitled to keep five per cent administrative charge of the appropriated constituency project for supervision of such constituency projects.

“It has been parts of these five per cent charges that NIHOTOUR deploys to execute specialised tourism and hospitality training programmes, provide various interventions and support for tourism private sector organisations,” he said.(NAN)