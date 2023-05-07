80,000 candidates sit for rescheduled UTME

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Saturday said no negative incident was recorded in the conduct of the rescheduled 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination…

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Saturday said no negative incident was recorded in the conduct of the rescheduled 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which 80,000 candidates wrote.

Adamu said this while monitoring the exam at the Computer Based Test (CBT) centre located in Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, alongside the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination, which he described as smooth.

JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in an interview said about 80,000 candidates, who could not sit for the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, sat for the rescheduled UTME across the country.

He said candidates affected included those who were verified at their centres but could not sit for the examination, those who could not be biometrically verified and those with mismatched data, among others.

He noted that the deployment of innovations in the conduct of the examination paid off bountifully as the exercise recorded the lowest reported cases of infractions.