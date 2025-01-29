800 delegates converge on Borno for Lake Chad Basin govs’ meeting

The organisers of the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum had so far received 800 delegates that would participate in a high-level discussion on the multi-faceted challenges facing Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the forum, Baba Malam-Wali, who is also the Secretary to the Yobe State Government (SSG), disclosed this at a pre-forum joint press briefing in Maiduguri.

He said the forum is expecting 1,000 participants, including governors, policymakers, traditional leaders, development partners, civil society organisations, and media representatives from the four countries.

SPONSOR AD

The chairman said Governor Mai Mala Buni, who is hosting the event in Maiduguri, has involved the security architects in the state to provide adequate security to all participants.

He said challenges of security, climate resilience, food security, socioeconomic recovery and regional cooperation will dominate sessions in the three-day event.

Wali said the foundational discussions of the forum will begin with an in-depth analysis of current security and humanitarian trends in the Lake Chad Basin, led by the Force Commander of the MNJTF and the UN System.