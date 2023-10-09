8 trailers of rice, fuel, others seized in S/West

A total of 14 suspected smugglers have been arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service in the South West in the last one month and about…

A total of 14 suspected smugglers have been arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service in the South West in the last one month and about eight trailers of rice, plastic jerry cans of petrol and diesel, as well as frozen poultry products seized.

The acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, made the revelation at the headquarters of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, at the weekend.

Addressing newsmen on the achievements of the zone in the last one month, Adeniyi noted that agriculture, being the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, underscored the federal government’s commitment to achieving self-sustaining growth and enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians.

He said, “Beyond the parboiled rice seizures, our operations yielded significant results in September, with the interception of various goods. These include 35,100 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 1,100 litres of diesel, 140-foot container carrying 360 bales of used clothes, 140-foot container containing 150 cartons of ladies’ handbags, 50 bales of nickers and other falsely declared items, 120-foot container of unprocessed wood, 106 cartons of foreign frozen poultry, 55 pieces of used fridges, 110 pieces of used compressors, 148 cartons of foreign soap, 121 cartons of expired hair oil and 25 units of vehicles (tokunbo).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...