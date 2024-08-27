8 things about new Super Eagles Coach, Bruno Labbadia

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Tuesday, announced that it has reached an agreement with German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, to become the Head Coach of…

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Tuesday, announced that it has reached an agreement with German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, to become the Head Coach of Nigeria’s Senior Men’s National Football Team, Super Eagles.

Daily Trust has compiled a few things you should know about the former Germany international.

1. Labbadia was born in Darmstadt, Germany on 8th February 1966.

2. Labbadia is of Italian ancestry. His family roots go back to Lenola, a town in the Lazio region.

3. He won just two caps for Die Mannschaft (Germany).

4. His playing career took him through clubs such as home-town team Darmstadt 98, Hamburger SV, FC Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich, FC Cologne, Werder Bremen, Armenia Bielefeld and Karlsruher SC.

5. He won the DFB-Pokal in 1989-90 with FC Kaiserslautern and the Bundesliga in 1993-94 with FC Bayern Munich.

6. He coached famous teams like Hertha Berlin and VfB Stuttgart this decade, and previously, VfL Wolfsburg, Hamburger SV, and Bayer Leverkusen, among others.

7. Labbadia holds a UEFA Pro License.

8. He is only the sixth German, after Karl-Heinz Marotzke (who had two stints between 1970 and 1974), Gottlieb Göller (1981), Manfred Höner (1988-1989), Berti Vogts (2007-2008) and Gernot Rohr (2016-2021) to lead the Super Eagles.