8 killed in Kano, Osun clashes

Violent clashes in Kano and Osun states resulted in the deaths of eight individuals on Monday.

Four people were killed in Kano during a confrontation between security forces and residents over a disputed demolition while another four people lost their lives in Osun State following a conflict triggered by the controversial appointment of a traditional ruler.

4 die in clash over demolition in Kano

SPONSOR AD

In Kano, tensions erupted in Rimin Zakara, Ungogo LGA, when some structures believed to be on a piece of land owned by Bayero University Kano (BUK) were demolished by the state government.

The structures, mostly residential buildings under construction, were marked for demolition by the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA).

The demolition led to a violent confrontation with residents, who resisted the destruction of their homes.

The situation escalated when security forces opened fire, killing four people.

When our correspondent visited the area, groups of youths, armed with weapons, had restricted access to the community, setting bonfires on the road.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that the properties had previously been cleared by KNUPDA, confirming that they were not located on university land.

He added that despite reassurances from the authorities, demolition teams arrived overnight and began destroying the buildings, which led to the violent resistance.

“We resolved all issues with KNUPDA. They assured us our properties were not within BUK land.

“But on Sunday night, officials of KNUPDA and security operatives arrived and demolished the buildings.

“When people resisted, security forces opened fire, killing four individuals who have now been buried. It’s a tragic situation,” he said.

Efforts to obtain an official statement from KNUPDA were unsuccessful as the agency’s offices were deserted.

A junior staff member cited fears of retaliation as the reason for the absence of senior officials.

A senior KNUPDA director, who spoke anonymously, insisted that the demolition was carried out by a task force from the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning, not KNUPDA.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government confirmed that the land in question belongs to Bayero University, which recently received a land ownership certificate from the state government after a 40-year wait.

A statement issued in January 2025 by the Commissioner for the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning, Abduljabbar Mohammed Umar, revealed that BUK had been battling illegal land occupation for decades and had sought government intervention to reclaim the property.

Some property owners have accused the authorities of contempt of court, claiming that the issue is still being heard in the State High Court.

They said they would pursue legal action in the court, alleging that the authorities are attempting to unlawfully seize their land.

The Kano State Government confirmed that three people died during the clash, with some security personnel also sustaining injuries.

The Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, clarified that the operation was conducted at BUK’s request and involved multiple security agencies, including the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Waiya emphasised that the operation was intended to address illegal land occupation and that the government had previously issued warnings to the occupants.

He expressed regret over the loss of lives, stating that the escalation occurred when suspected hoodlums attacked security personnel, prompting them to defend themselves.

4 killed in Osun chieftaincy tussle

In Osun, a clash occurred in Esa-Oke town, Obokun LGA, following the appointment of Prince Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle.

The appointment, which was opposed by locals, resulted in violent confrontations between the police and residents, leading to the deaths of four people.

The community has expressed frustration over the appointment of a traditional leader from Ilesa town to rule over Ido Ayegunle, which they argue is part of Esa-Oke and historically tied to the area.

Members of the Esa Oke Central Union, including Mr Diti Awodiran, condemned the violence, calling on the state government to intervene.

Awodiran described the attack as an act of lawlessness, alleging that gunmen in police uniforms fired sporadically, leading to the deaths of the youths.

He said the appointment contradicts the historical and cultural ties of the town, as Ido Ayegunle is situated within Esa-Oke’s territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said the youths in the community attacked and wounded some policemen and that none of them was killed.

The Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, assured the public that security forces had been deployed to restore peace and order in the town.

Alimi also expressed shock over the violence, stating that the government was committed to investigating the root cause of the crisis and bringing the perpetrators to justice.