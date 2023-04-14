8 killed in Kaduna’s Zangon Kataf

Not less than eight people have been reportedly killed on Wednesday night in Atak Njei, Ungwa Gaiya Ward of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of…

Not less than eight people have been reportedly killed on Wednesday night in Atak Njei, Ungwa Gaiya Ward of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Special Assistant on Media to the local government chairman, Yabo Chris Ephraim, in a statement, said the attackers stormed the area around 9pm and injured many people.

The statement said the local government chairman, Francis A. Sani, described the incident as an “unprovoked killing of innocent and peaceful people.”

He lamented the inability of security agencies to make a single arrest or bring perpetrators to justice after several attacks.

Buhari renews two federal appointments

Watching the watchdog: Newspapers get Ombudsman

The statement also said the residents accused the security agencies of collusion in the series of attacks on their communities, hence they requested the removal of soldiers for not being able to offer any protection to them.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammed Jalige, did not answer calls placed to him or return the calls as of the time of filing this report.