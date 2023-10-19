8 killed, 47 injured in Yobe road accident

Eight travellers have been killed and 47 others injured in a trailer and Canter truck accident on the Potiskum-Nangere road in Yobe State. The accident…

Eight travellers have been killed and 47 others injured in a trailer and Canter truck accident on the Potiskum-Nangere road in Yobe State.

The accident happened when the travellers were on their way to a popular weekly cattle market in Potiskum.

A witness, Ibrahim Ahmed, told City & Crime that the accident happened on Wednesday around 11am in Buduwa village in Nangere LGA when the trailer rammed into another truck.

He said the corpses and the injured were evacuated to the Potiskum Specialist Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Muhammad Musa Kawuwale of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), said eight people were confirmed dead, while 47 sustained injuries.

He explained that, “So far, six people died in Nangere while two died in Potiskum town as a result of the accident.

“We also gathered that 47 sustained injuries. Out of this number, 26 are from Nangere while 21 hail from Potiskum LGA,” adding that YOSEMA had provided free drugs and other necessary interventions to the victims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...