8 Kidnapped Kaduna female students escape from terrorists’ den

The eight female students who were kidnapped from Government Secondary School, Awon, Kaduna State, have escaped from the terrorists’ den.

The abduction occurred on April 3, in the Awon general area of Kachia LGA, Kaduna State.

According to sources, the students managed to escape from a thick forest near the Kaduna-Niger interstate boundaries, where they had been held captive.

It was gathered that the girls walked for several days until they found a safe location where they were able to seek help.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement issued Tuesday stated that human intelligence sources alerted the state government to the students’ escape, after which Governor Nasir El-Rufai ordered their immediate evacuation.

According to him, the terrorists were reportedly combing the area in search of the students, making it essential to act swiftly.

He said the eight students had been safely evacuated to a military facility, where they are presently receiving medical attention.

Aruwan said Governor El-Rufai praised the students for their bravery and resilience in making their escape.