8 Kano young entrepreneurs get N2m business grant

Eight out of 70 young entrepreneurs trained by the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) have been offered N2 million grant to support their businesses.

The initiative, with support from the British Council and King’s Trust International, was part of an eight-week employability and entrepreneurship training programme held in Kano.

The programme, titled the “Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge,” focused on equipping participants with digital, entrepreneurial, and soft skills to prepare them for the business and labour market.

Speaking during the closing ceremony in Kano, CITAD’s Executive Director, Engr. Yunusa Zakari Ya’u, represented by Haruna Adamu Hadejia, the Community Network Coordinator, said, “Participants have gone through a series of training sessions and presented business pitches to showcase the initiatives they developed during the programme. These efforts were designed to help them leverage ICT tools for business development.”

He added that the programme addressed challenges faced by young entrepreneurs, including technophobia and limited ICT knowledge, and that participants would receive seed funding to implement their ideas.

On his part, Isa Garba, the Senior Programme Officer at CITAD and Manager of the Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge said, “This programme provided an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to hone their business ideas while building connections necessary for success. Additionally, eight participants with the best business ideas will receive N250,000 each as seed funding to kick-start or support their ventures.”