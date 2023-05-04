8 jailed as customs intercepts rice, N20m hemp

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday disclosed that it intercepted 14 trailer loads of rice, Indian hemp…

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday disclosed that it intercepted 14 trailer loads of rice, Indian hemp and used clothes from smugglers in states in the South West in the last one month.

This was even as it said it had successfully prosecuted eight members of a smuggling ring who were arrested by operatives of the unit.

The Acting Controller of FOU Zone A, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, made this disclosure while addressing journalists at the unit’s headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday.

He said the eight suspects who were found guilty and jailed were among 48 persons arrested by the unit in the last 10 months.

He identified those jailed as Nguyen Huy Hieu, Victor Hassan, Yusuf Shuiab, Adeleke Adenayo, Aiyo Ayinla, Abdulrasak Egbekunke and Tunde Rasheed.

He further said, “486 wraps of weeds valued at over N20m were seized from some of the suspects.”