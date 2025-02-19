8 injured as gun discharges at church convention in Adamawa

At least eight people have sustained injuries after a hunter’s gun accidentally discharged during the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) national convention in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
The hunter, who was a member of the Hunters Association from Kukta Village, Song LGA, was reportedly carrying a dane gun as part of security for the event on Tuesday.
According to the police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the weapon fell off his hands and discharged itself sporadically, resulting in the injuries.
Nguroje said that the eight injured persons were receiving treatment at a medical facility in Demsa.
He said the hunter had been arrested but his identity could not be released to the public until after investigation.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, condemned the incident, warning hunters, vigilantes, and other local security groups against carrying arms, particularly dane guns, in public gatherings.
Dankombo urged members of the public, especially residents of Demsa LGA, to cooperate with the police in the efforts to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.
