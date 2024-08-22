8 days after, abducted medical students still in captivity

Eight days after 20 medical students from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos were kidnapped in the Otukpo area of Benue State,…

The students were abducted last Thursday evening while travelling along the Otukpo-Enugu highway en route to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) Annual Convention in Enugu State.

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia has instructed state security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the students’ release. Despite the deployment of operatives from Abuja by the Inspector General of Police, no confirmed update on the students’ location have been received as of Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson for the Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, who initially confirmed the abduction, did not respond to calls or messages seeking further information at the time of this report.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the abductors are demanding a ransom of N50 million, threatening to harm the students if their demands are not met.

Governor Alia has strongly condemned the abduction, saying the students’ safety is a priority.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor urged security agencies to act swiftly to rescue the students. He also warned criminal elements operating within the state that his administration is committed to eradicating all forms of criminality and will not rest until the situation is resolved.