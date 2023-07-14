8 Boko Haram fighters surrendered to troops

The outgoing Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force in the North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Major General I.S Ali, has said eight Boko Haram…

The outgoing Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force in the North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Major General I.S Ali, has said eight Boko Haram fighters surrendered to troops on Wednesday.

Ali, who disclosed this while handing over the theatre operation to Maj Gen Gold Chibuisi, said more than 100,000 insurgents and their families had surrendered so far in the North East.

He said, “Just yesterday (Wednesday) eight of them came out with their rifles.”

He explained that the theatre within six months of his leadership had undertaken several operations that recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Ukuba in Sambisa Forest.

Ali expressed optimism that the Boko Haram crisis would end very soon, while advising the troops not to rest or give the terrorists a chance to recuperate, reorganise and start carrying out attacks, saying, “We are almost there, so let’s maintain the momentum.”

The incoming commander assured that he would put in his best and continue to solicit the support of stakeholders to sustain the tempo of the operation.

