78m job opportunities to exist by 2030 — WEF

The World Economic Forum has said that job disruption will equate to 22 per cent of jobs by 2030, with 170 million new roles set to be created and 92 million displaced, resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs.

The Forum in its latest report said technological advancements, demographic shifts, geoeconomic tensions and economic pressures are the key drivers of these changes, reshaping industries and professions worldwide.

Drawing on data from over 1,000 companies, the report finds that the skills gap continues to be the most significant barrier to business transformation today, with nearly 40% of skills required on the job set to change and 63% of employers already citing it as the key barrier they face.

Technology skills in AI, big data and cyber security are expected to see rapid growth in demand, but human skills, such as creative thinking, resilience, flexibility and agility, will remain critical. A combination of both skill types will be increasingly crucial in a fast-shifting job market.

Frontline roles and essential sectors like care and education are set for the highest job growth by 2030, while advances in AI and renewable energy are reshaping the market – driving an increase in demand for many technology or specialist roles while driving a decline for others, such as graphic designers.

“Trends such as generative AI and rapid technological shifts are upending industries and labour markets, creating both unprecedented opportunities and profound risks,” said Till Leopold, Head of Work, Wages and Job Creation at the World Economic Forum.

“The time is now for businesses and governments to work together, invest in skills and build an equitable and resilient global workforce.”

Frontline roles, including farmworkers, delivery drivers and construction workers, are poised to see the largest job growth in absolute terms by 2030.

Significant increases are also projected for care jobs, such as nursing professionals, and education roles, such as secondary school teachers, with demographic trends driving growth in demand across essential sectors. Meanwhile, advances in AI, robotics and energy systems – notably in renewable energy and environmental engineering – are expected to increase demand for specialist roles in these fields. Meanwhile, roles such as cashiers and administrative assistants remain among the fastest declining but are now joined by roles including graphic designers as generative AI rapidly reshapes the labour market.