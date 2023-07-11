77-year-old man arrested for ‘defiling’ 7-year-old girl in Ogun

A 77-year-old man, Adedamola Idowu, has been arrested and paraded by the Ogun Police Command for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl. Idowu and his 26-year-old…

A 77-year-old man, Adedamola Idowu, has been arrested and paraded by the Ogun Police Command for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

Idowu and his 26-year-old neighbour, Oluwatobi Adebisi were arrested at Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode for the alleged defilement.

The Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alamutu paraded the suspects alongside others on Tuesday at Eleweran Police Headquarters, Abeokuta.

About seven suspects were paraded for alleged defilement, cultism and kidnapping.

Alamutu described the 77-year-old man as a “randy father who has been having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor with his neighbour.”

He said, “The above randy father and his neighbor have been having unlawful carnal knowledge of the seven-year-old girl. She has been referred for counseling and emotional therapy, and the case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

Alamutu disclosed that five suspected cultists, Francis Okere, Ogunkoya Olayinka, Awotungase Samson, Abalo Ayomide and Saka Olawale, were also arrested in Abeokuta, Ogijo and Sagamu with different weapons.

He warned that Ogun “will not be conducive for criminals as well as their sponsors, because we are determined to take the battle to their door steps.”

Alamutu said, “They (the Criminals) have only two options, its either they turn up a new leaf or relocate from this State. Failure to choose any of these two options will lead them to meet their waterloo.

“However, we are aware that some people were lured into cultism without knowing the implication, and so they got trapped. The Command has opened a window of amnesty to such people. So they should renounce their membership of these groups and surrender all arms and ammunition in their custody. They have a period of one month to do that.”

