✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime
SPONSOR AD

75% of charcoal producers are bandits’ informants – Kaduna chief

A village chief in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State has said that the massive arrest of charcoal producers in the area by soldiers shows that…

A village chief in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State has said that the massive arrest of charcoal producers in the area by soldiers shows that 75 per cent of them are bandits’ informants.

The chief, who spoke with our reporter through telephone on Monday on condition of anonymity, said most of the charcoal producers also ran errands for bandits.

He said the bandits who operated around the forests in the community always gave the charcoal dealers conditions before they were allowed to produce charcoal in the forests.

He further said, “The conditions they give some of the charcoal producers include going to buy foodstuffs, drugs and other items for them, even as they also give information to the bandits.

“And these forests I am talking about, no farmer can go there to farm except the charcoal producers who operate freely there.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, was yet to react on the arrests and the allegation.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories