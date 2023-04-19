7,471 benefit from Ogun livelihood grants

The Ogun State Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, says it has so far paid a total of 7,471 beneficiaries…

The Ogun State Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, says it has so far paid a total of 7,471 beneficiaries across the state under the Individual Livelihood Grants to further empower women to become more economically active and self-reliant.

The commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mrs. Funmi Efuwape, represented by the Director in charge of Nigeria for Women Project, Mr Bashiru Fagbemi, disclosed this while presenting the first achievements of the 2023 Appropriation Act of the ministry for appraisal by the members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the commissioner, the ministry during the period under review, also organised orientation programmes for 343 beneficiaries on digital banking, with emphasis on its advantages and business opportunities, just as efforts were in top gear to secure the World Bank’s approval for 26 Livelihood Collectives business plans.

Responding, the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Sikirat Ajibola, commended the ministry for improving on its programmes targeted at ensuring women’s empowerment across the state, and tasked the management team not to rest on its oars.

The state lawmakers also appraised the budget performance of the State Ministry of Youth and Sports, as presented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Yusuf Qudus.