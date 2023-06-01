70-year-old UniJos student bags First Class

A 70-year-old man, Ben Duamlong, has bagged first class degree from the University of Jos. The man, who was among the 20,532 students that the…

A 70-year-old man, Ben Duamlong, has bagged first class degree from the University of Jos.

The man, who was among the 20,532 students that the university graduated in 2023, said he enrolled in to the degree programme out of his passion for education after his retirement as a football coach.

Duamlong, who studied painting at the University, made the list of 112 students who bagged first class.

Obtaining a first class degree certificate is often a big task for students, but the 70 year-old said it ought not to be a big deal for students.

He told our correspondent what prompted him to return to school to study in the midst of his children.

“What prompted me to go back to the university at this age is because of my passion for art. All my life, I have always drawn but never painted. I like painting. I can draw but I can’t paint. So, after retiring in 2014, as a footballer, I stayed home doing nothing. That is why I decided to go back to school,” said Duomlus who opened up on how he was discouraged by many people.

Commenting on the feat of his father, Gwandai Duamlong, a 100 level student, said he was happy with the performance.

Duamlong was the former coach of Nigeria under 20, and assistant coach for the Super Eagles during Korea /Japan 2022 World Cup.

