70-year-old man remanded for raping minor in Ekiti

An Ekiti State magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has ordered the remand of a 70-year-old man, Sule Adeola, at the correctional centre in Ado Ekiti for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Earlier, Inspector Olubu Apata told the court that Adeola was reasonably suspected to have raped the girl severally between March and June, noting that the offence was punishable under Section 31 (2) of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State.

The charge was read and interpreted to the defendant in Yoruba language.

In her statement to the police, presented to the court, the victim said: “My mother is late while my father resides in Abeokuta. I am staying with my grandmother in Ado-Ekiti. I know Baba Sule (the defendant), he is our neighbor. Anytime my grandmother sends me on an errand, he will call me to his room, he will pull my pants and insert his something in my vagina. I usually feel pain anytime he is doing it but he always warns me not to tell anybody because he will beat me and I will die.’’

The Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, who ordered that his case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), adjourned to July 10.

