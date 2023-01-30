70 per cent of ECOWAS Court judgments not implemented – President

The President of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, Honourable Justice Edward Amoako Asante, has lamented the non-implementation of decisions of the court by member…

While speaking at the official opening ceremony of the new office building of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, in Abuja, on Monday, Hon. Asante expressed dismay that only about 30 per cent of the court’s judgements have been implemented.

“Unfortunately, the effectiveness of the Court has been circumscribed by poor enforcement of its decisions, which stands at about 30 per cent despite the court’s impressive record of decision and courage attributable to the independence and character of the judges,” he lamented.

The President of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, however, said the Court had significantly contributed to the promotion of regional peace and stability as well as good governance, transparency and accountability.

While noting that the new office complex would improve efficiency and productivity, he reassured the Community of the determination of the Court to live up to its expectation in order to strengthen its role as an important institution in the ECOWAS integration architecture.

In his opening remark, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Alieu Touray, lamented the low rate of implementation of judgements of the ECOWAS court, calling on member states to remedy the situation.

He however expressed optimism that the new office complex would provide the court with the necessary resources and facilities to function efficiently and effectively.

Speaking at the occasion, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, pledged Nigeria’s continuous collaboration with the Court to ensure the implementation of its judgements.

He also expressed the confidence of the government of Nigeria in the leadership of the court.