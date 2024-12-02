70% of Nigerians approached for bribe in 2023 declined –ICPC chair

The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN) says 70 per cent of Nigerians approached for a bribe in 2023 rejected it, at least on one occasion.

This is just as the commission seeks partnership in fighting corruption, noting that no single agency can fight graft alone without the support and collaboration of others.

The Anti-corruption boss made this known in Kano during a conference with State Attorneys-General in the North-west on strengthening ICPC’s capacity for corruption prevention.

Themed “Establishing a community of practice for Attorneys General,” the meeting was aimed at fostering a long term partnership in building a united front against corruption in Nigeria.

He said, “No single arm of government or tier of government or agency can fight corruption because we need to come together locally, regionally and internationally for us to fight corruption. This is an opportunity to enhance our collaboration to ensure that we create a system of accountability and transparency in our dear country.

“In this regard, I call on the Attorneys-General of the North-West to collaborate closely with ICPC to fortify systems of accountability and transparency that serve the people.

“However, despite these challenges, the positive news is that 70 per cent of Nigerians approached for a bribe in 2023 refused to comply on at least one occasion. In the Northwest, 76 per cent of individuals who encountered bribery requests resisted the highest refusal rate among Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, indicating growing resistance to bribery in the region.”

He stated that strengthening collective efforts is essential to achieving long-lasting success in the fight against corruption.

“As stakeholders, we must continue to encourage the people of the North-West to resist bribery demands. As Chairman of the ICPC, I am committed to ensuring that the Commission uses its law enforcement powers and preventive measures which include enlist and foster public support in combating corruption in Nigeria within the confines of the law,” he added.

Kano Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, appreciated the ICPC’s proactive approach in prioritising preventive measures to combat corruption.

She said enforcement and prosecution are necessary, but prevention is a more sustainable strategy that addresses the root causes of corruption.

She said, “This approach aligns with the Judiciary’s role in interpreting laws that not only punish but also deter corrupt practice. We are well aware that no single entity can combat corruption in isolation. This is why the initiative to establish a community of practice among attorneys general is commendable, as it fosters collaboration, shared learning, and the harmonization of strategies across states.

“In this regard, the Kano State Judiciary has taken proactive measures to ensure that corruption is rooted out within its own system. Recognizing that the Judiciary must lead by example in upholding the rule of law, we established the Judicial Public Complaints Committee (JPCC), which has been instrumental in addressing grievances and promoting accountability. With a mandate to act independently in order to ensure transparency, the JPCC serves as a mechanism for investigating allegations of misconduct, abuse of power and corruption within the Judiciary.”

Aboki also emphasised the importance of collaboration among key stakeholders, adding that each institution has a unique role to play and efforts must be interconnected to achieve sustainable results.

Others who spoke at the conference are the Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, Dr Abdullahi Usman Bello, presiding Judge, Court of Appeal, Sokoto division, Justice Muhammad Lawal Shu’aibu, Attorneys General of Sokoto, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, among others.