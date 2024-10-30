7 things to know about Lagbaja’s coursemate appointed Acting Chief of Army Staff

Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, who was appointed as the acting Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday, was the coursemate of the indisposed substantive COAS, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.
Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, announced Oluyede’s appointment on Wednesday, saying he will act in the position pending the return of Lagbaja.
Here are seven key facts about the acting COAS:
- Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.
- The 56-year-old and Lagbaja were coursemates and members of the 39th Regular Course.
- He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.
- He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer Guards Brigade, Commandant Amphibious Training School.
- General Oluyede participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East theatre of operations, where he commanded 27 Task Force Brigade.
- Oluyede has earned many honours for his meritorious service in various fields of operations.
- He is married and has three children.