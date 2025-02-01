7 Nigerians bag awards as Nexford Uni. graduates 1,200

Seven Nigerians emerged as the best outstanding students owing to their academic performances as Nexford University (NXU) graduated a total of 1200 students.

Among the seven students, Oluwasegun Ogundiran, who finished with 4.0 CGPA was awarded as the Valedictorian of the Year for Class 2024.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Fadl Al Tarzi, Chief Executive Officer of NXU commended the graduating students for their quest for knowledge and skills to compete globally.

SPONSOR AD

“We are really proud of our Nigerian students. Nexford will continue to help Nigerian students bridge the skill gap to be able to fit into the real world job market place globally.”

“We are excited that over 75 percent of our students have achieved their goal of investment with the quality of the education and the value Nexford has afforded them,” he said.

The Nexford Country Director, Oghogho Inneh, noted that the graduates emerged from various programs, which include Undergraduate – BBA, Post Graduates – MBA, MSDT, MSDA and MSE.

According to her, the MBA program (1606) has the most graduates followed by the BBA program (141) in the class of 2024, describing the class as a dynamic and inspiring cohort of learners from around the world.

“The class has embraced Nexford’s focus on workplace-relevant skills. Many have already applied their learning to solve real-world challenges in industries such as technology, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and business management,” she added.

In his keynote address, former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi urged the graduates to influence change for a better society and make meaningful contributions to the economy.

He said: “You have acquired more than anybody can acquire. If people in other countries go through the experience you pass through here, they won’t even pass. So go out there and influence change in the society that you live in.

“Don’t go about thinking about only making money. Go check anybody that makes meaningful wealth, they do so by creating value, by giving themselves out to serve the society. It is for you to help solve problems in society.”

Addressing the graduands, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, urged Nigerian youth to embrace acquisition of the skill set of the modern-day job market.

Ezekwesili, a board member of NXU, noted that the job market is fast-changing, saying Artificial Intelligence will further revolunize how work will be done globally.

“Whosoever you’re we want to see an objective solution that has come from you, because you got the best of skilled education. That’s what we pride ourselves for. This is skilled education that you’ve achieved and it’s the 21st century skilled education.

“So, solve a problem and let your name be attached to that solution. It will be important. The fact is that when you go before board rooms these days, people don’t care about the certificates you’ve brought. They care about the complex situations that you can fix,” she said.