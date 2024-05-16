✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

7 more abducted Kogi varsity students regain freedom

The Kogi State Police Command says seven more abducted students at Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, have been rescued from the bush. The…

kogi
Kogi State Map

The Kogi State Police Command says seven more abducted students at Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, have been rescued from the bush.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, disclosed this in a statement to on Thursday.

According to the police authorities, 24 students were abducted and 14 had been rescued.

He said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, had deployed the Air Component of Police Security Apparatus, made up of helicopter crew trained for aerial surveillance, monitoring team as well as Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) to sustain the ongoing rescue operation and onslaught against criminals in the state.

“The diligence and indomitable spirit of all the combined team led to the rescue of additional seven (7) victims, bringing the total to 21.

“We are not resting on our oars, all hands are on deck to ensure all the students are safely rescued and perpetrators brought to deserved justice,” he said.

He added that the Kogi State Government as well as the university community were satisfied with the rescue operations so far.

The state Commissioner of Police, Benthrad Onuoha, commended the IGP for the full deployment of security personnel and apparatuses.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said the commander of the bandits that invaded the institution was killed in a gun battle in the bush on Wednesday.

In a viral video, the alleged commander in a military camouflage was seen tied to a stick and paraded for other security operatives for scrutiny and confirmation.

However, the state police command declined to confirm the killing of the bandits’ commander.

