7 killed in attacks on Borno community

Seven people were killed and several others wounded in separate attacks in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State yesterday.
Sources told Daily Trust that the insurgents attacked farmers on their farmlands, killing at least five people and leaving others critically injured.
The attack occurred 15 kilometres from Damboa town along the Damboa-Maiduguri highway.
A Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) source, speaking via phone, confirmed that the victims’ bodies were recovered by troops in the evening after survivors reported the attack.
- Rotary International spends $3bn to eradicate polio
- Cleric harps on peaceful coexistence among citizens
“They were found in a pool of blood, having been brutally massacred with cutlasses and axes,” the source said.
In a separate incident, a military convoy ran over a landmine near Sabon-Gari in Damboa LGA, killing two Civilian JTF members and injuring several others.
The team was deployed to repair a bridge destroyed by insurgents, which had disrupted commercial activities and security operations along the Damboa-Biu highway in recent months.
“Two CJTF members died instantly, while at least five others sustained serious injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Damboa,” an eyewitness said.
It was learned that the victims will be buried Thursday morning in accordance with Islamic rites.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.