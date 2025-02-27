7 killed in attacks on Borno community

Seven people were killed and several others wounded in separate attacks in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State yesterday.

Sources told Daily Trust that the insurgents attacked farmers on their farmlands, killing at least five people and leaving others critically injured.

The attack occurred 15 kilometres from Damboa town along the Damboa-Maiduguri highway.

A Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) source, speaking via phone, confirmed that the victims’ bodies were recovered by troops in the evening after survivors reported the attack.

“They were found in a pool of blood, having been brutally massacred with cutlasses and axes,” the source said.

In a separate incident, a military convoy ran over a landmine near Sabon-Gari in Damboa LGA, killing two Civilian JTF members and injuring several others.

The team was deployed to repair a bridge destroyed by insurgents, which had disrupted commercial activities and security operations along the Damboa-Biu highway in recent months.

“Two CJTF members died instantly, while at least five others sustained serious injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Damboa,” an eyewitness said.

It was learned that the victims will be buried Thursday morning in accordance with Islamic rites.