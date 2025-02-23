✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

7 killed, 6 injured as farmers, hoodlums clash in Edo

edo
Edo State Map
    By Usman A. Bello, Benin
Seven  persons have been confirmed dead while six others sustained injuries in a clash between cocoa farmers and suspected hoodlums in Gbelemoti community, Ovia South-West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State.
The clash which happened on Thursday and Friday also left many houses burnt during the clash in the locality.
It was also gathered  that trouble  started on Thursday when cocoa farmer of Ikale extraction hired some vigilantes to guard his cocoa farm which had been under serious poaching by thieves suspected be  Ijaw boys.
The vigilantes while guarding the farm reportedly killed  four thieves  who came to the farmer to steal produce.
It was gathered that the crisis escalated on Friday as hoodlums  suspected to sympathetic to the victims of the Thursday clash mobilised to the cocoa community in reprisal attack.
A community source who craved anonymity said: “An Ikale man hired vigilante to guard his farm on account of stealing. The boys were reportedly stealing  the produce  when they were killed.
“On Friday morning, there was a reprisal attack by those sympathetic to the incident and some people were killed and houses burnt”
The Edo State Command’s spokesperson, CSP Moses Yamu, said the police had evacuated the corpses to the morgue.
He said investigation into the cause of the clash had commenced.
Yamu said the commissioner of police  warned members of the public to always channel their grievances to the appropriate authority, rather than taking laws in to their hands.
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!

SPONSOR AD

Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories