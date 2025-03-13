7 kidnap victims rescued in Plateau

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), a multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, have rescued seven kidnap victims in Ganawuri community of Riyom LGA of Plateau State.
Parading the victims in Jos, the spokesman of the operation, Major Samson Zhakom, disclosed that the rescue mission followed offensive operations conducted by troops of OPSH on the ongoing Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A at Attakar high grounds in Ganawuri district.
Major Zhakom said the operation, which was carried out based on intelligence reports, revealed that kidnappers were keeping some victims abducted along the Jos-Ganawuri road.
He said, “During the operation, troops made contact with the kidnappers and superior firepower forced them to flee into the high grounds. Furthermore, troops exploited the general area and rescued seven victims identified as Mr Sale Umar, Muhammadu Inusa, Abdullahi Abdulrasaq, Abdulsalam Muhammad, Muhammad Hamisu, Ibrahim Maradu and Saidu Sani, all from Bauchi State.
Troops also recovered a bag containing a blanket and clothing materials abandoned by the criminals. The rescued victims were debriefed for follow-up operations to intercept and neutralise members of the kidnapping syndicate, he said.
