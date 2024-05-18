✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

7 injured, others trapped as storey building collapses in Niger market

At least seven people have been reportedly injured following the collapse of a one- storey building at the popular Gwari Market in Minna, the Niger…

    By Abubakar Akote, Minna

At least seven people have been reportedly injured following the collapse of a one- storey building at the popular Gwari Market in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The incident reportedly happened around 6pm on Friday when traders were already closing for the day.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that unspecified number of people has been trapped in the rubbles of the building.

The Director, Information and Special Duties, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Mallam Hussaini Ibrahim, told our correspondent that rescue operations were ongoing to save the lives of the trapped victims.

He said people had so far been rescued and they were receiving medical attention at the Minna General Hospital.

The general manager, Niger State Urban Development Board, Bako Ismail, said the house was illegally converted to a storey building, adding that several efforts had been made by the board to stop the illegal conversion.

While manual rescue operations had commenced as at the time of filing this report, authorities said machines would be mobilised to save the situation.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories