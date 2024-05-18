7 injured, others trapped as storey building collapses in Niger market

At least seven people have been reportedly injured following the collapse of a one- storey building at the popular Gwari Market in Minna, the Niger…

At least seven people have been reportedly injured following the collapse of a one- storey building at the popular Gwari Market in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The incident reportedly happened around 6pm on Friday when traders were already closing for the day.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that unspecified number of people has been trapped in the rubbles of the building.

The Director, Information and Special Duties, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Mallam Hussaini Ibrahim, told our correspondent that rescue operations were ongoing to save the lives of the trapped victims.

He said people had so far been rescued and they were receiving medical attention at the Minna General Hospital.

The general manager, Niger State Urban Development Board, Bako Ismail, said the house was illegally converted to a storey building, adding that several efforts had been made by the board to stop the illegal conversion.

While manual rescue operations had commenced as at the time of filing this report, authorities said machines would be mobilised to save the situation.