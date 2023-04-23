7 die, 14 injured as bus crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway 

Seven persons including two children were on Sunday burnt to death when a bus crashed and went up in flames along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Our correspondent reports that 14 other passengers sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident which occurred at the OPIC axis of the expressway.

The lone crash involving a Mazda bus marked BDG993YG occurred at 10:45 am on Sunday. The Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe confirmed the incident in Abeokuta.

Okpe said a total number of 22 persons – seven male adults, eight female adults, four male children and three female children – were involved in the crash, out of which seven died while fourteen others have been injured.

She blamed the crash on “excessive speed and brake failure which led to the loss of control.” Okpe explained that the vehicle went up in flames after it crashed and burnt some of the occupants to death.

The FRSC spokesperson said the injured victims had been taken to Lagos State Accident & Emergency Center, Ojota while the corpses were deposited at Olabisi Onabajo University Teaching Hospital morgue Sagamu.

She quoted the Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, to have commiserated with the families of the victims and advised motorists “to shun speeding and always conduct a routine vehicle check for good maintenance and replacement of any defect.”