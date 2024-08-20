7.9 million people in insurgency ravaged states need help – UNOCHA

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has said 7.9 million Nigerians are in urgent need of humanitarian aid in Borno,…

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has said 7.9 million Nigerians are in urgent need of humanitarian aid in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.

The three states have been ravaged by insecurity, mainly Boko Haram insurgents, killing thousands and displacing millions for about two decades.

On the occasion of this year’s World Humanitarian Day, celebrated on Monday, in Yola, UNOCHA’s reeled out statistics, which revealed that 3.9 million people require assistance in Borno State, 2.2 million in Adamawa State, and 1.8 million in Yobe State, with women and children constituting over 80% of those in need and many facing severe food insecurity and malnutrition.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, stressed the critical levels of food insecurity and malnutrition in the region, noting that only a third of the required $306 million has been raised to address these issues.

“We must unite to act for humanity to alleviate their suffering,” Fall urged.

In Adamawa State, the situation is further strained by the arrival of 33,000 refugees from Cameroon, fleeing attacks by armed groups, according to the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA).

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, emphasised the need for collective action.

“As humans, our humanity drives us. To continue being human, we must act for humanity and support each other,” Farauta said.

Farauta highlighted the state government’s ongoing efforts to rebuild critical infrastructure destroyed by violence and to provide sustainable solutions for displaced persons.

“We have implemented interventions in Malkhohi and are working towards durable solutions. It is more dignified for people to live in familiar environments,” Farauta added.

Meanwhile, the agency has reported that more than 4,500 civilians were killed in conflict-related violence in the region in 2023.

David Lubari Lominyo, Head of the UN Sub-office in Damaturu, Yobe State, shared this information while addressing the media on World Humanitarian Day. The data comes from the 2024 report by the UN Secretary-General on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

Lominyo stressed that protection of civilians remains a major concern due to ongoing violence and indiscriminate attacks by armed groups. He noted that the conflict continues to have severe security, humanitarian, socio-economic and political impacts across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.

“Fifteen years into this conflict, humanitarian workers still operate under extremely dangerous conditions, facing security threats that jeopardise both people and resources,” Lominyo said.

He urged all parties involved in the conflict, including security agencies and armed groups, to halt the violence, safeguard civilian assets, and provide children with a chance to lead a full life.