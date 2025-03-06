6th NCF/PwC National Under-17 Cricket Championship begins today

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) National Under-17 Cricket Championship, featuring teams from all six geopolitical zones, will commence on Thursday, March 6th, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The tournament, sponsored by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), will see 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (with the exception of Nasarawa State) competing for the prestigious title.

The championship follows a successful zonal qualification series conducted across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday at the unveiling of the sixth edition of the championship in Abuja, the NCF Technical Director, Joseph Esua, emphasised the significance of the event.

“What we are doing today is very important for the Federation. This partnership has not only brought us to where we are, but it has also taken these young boys and girls off the streets, helping them find livelihoods through sport, which aligns with the government’s goals,” Esua said.

He added that the tournament will serve as an avenue to select 50 male players and 50 female players to be camped for the Under-19 team.

PwC representative, Mr Tolu Adeleke, said: “We are delighted to be part of cricket development in Nigeria, focusing on young talent.

“Our partnership with NCF has blossomed over the last six years, and its success is evident in the results of this competition and in the players who have gone on to represent their states, zones, and even the country in international tournaments.”

He also reflected on Nigeria’s promising performance at the T20 World Cup in Malaysia in January, noting that several players discovered through this championship contributed to the nation’s success.

The Secretary-General of the Cricket Federation, Sani Muhammad, also acknowledged the crucial role PwC has played in unearthing cricket talents in Nigeria.

“If you look at previous records, many members of the male and female national teams have come from the PwC program,” said Muhammad.