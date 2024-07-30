6,900 Boko Haram fighters to face transitional justice –Borno govt

The Borno State Government has said about 6,900 persons suspected to be real Boko Haram fighters are being held in custody to face transitional justice.…

The Borno State Government has said about 6,900 persons suspected to be real Boko Haram fighters are being held in custody to face transitional justice.

Transitional justice is a peace-building mechanism that seeks to address the legacies of horrendous atrocities and end recurring cycles of violent conflict through a range of responses, including restitution, reconciliation, prosecution and amnesty.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Zuwaira Gambo, stated this during the end of dissemination of best practice and learning organized by Allamin Foundation for Peace and Development held in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Zuwira explained that a total of 200,000 Boko Haram terrorists and their families had so far surrendered to the state government since the mass surrender began in 2021 to date.

She noted that over 80,000 farmers were converted into sect, 35,000 women, over 50,000 children and minors, and others.

She added that nearly 9,000 people had reintegrated into society, saying the scheme had recorded laudable success because it was a people oriented programme.

“Let say this, we have about 6,900 real Boko Haram fighters in our custody and they will face transitional justice because they have committed crimes. We are working on that they are real fighters,” she declared.

In her opening remarks, the Executive Director, Allamin Foundation for Peace and Development, Hamsatu Allamin, said the surrendered persons regretted their actions for being part of Boko Haram sect because they lacked knowledge and it was too easy for the insurgents to brainwash them in captivity.

“If Boko Haram built their ideology on religion to brainwash people to join them, we also must use religion to tell them the truth, so I am saying government should use religion to correct this ugly narratives.

She said under the project ‘Building Bridges of Reconciliation: A community Based Approach to Deradicalication of Women and Girls in Borno State,’ over 800 de-radicalized women were sensitised and were now contributing to society.

“They are ready to imbibe a new life devoid of violence, and become responsible members of society, contributing in peace building and general development of their respective society,” she said.