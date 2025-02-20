684 farmers learn modern goat farming

The Gombe State Government, through its Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project, has trained 684 participants, including Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), women, retirees and youth, on modern goat production and marketing practices.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives, Dr Barnabas Malle, inaugurated the training at the Education Resource Centre, Gombe.

He emphasised the government’s dedication to improving the livestock sector and enhancing livelihoods, attributing the initiative’s success to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s visionary leadership.

“This inclusive approach ensures that vulnerable groups benefit from the government’s programmes, aligning with our development goals,” Dr Malle noted and urged the participants to apply the knowledge gained to boost their productivity.

The State Coordinator for the L-PRES project, Professor Usman Bello Abubakar, explained that the training is to empower participants to become self-reliant and improve goat farming practices in the state.

He highlighted the growing demand for goat meat globally and the government’s plans to position Gombe as a hub for goat production, including the establishment of an ultra-modern abattoir.

Participants received training on breed selection, nutrition, disease prevention, housing and value addition to goat products. The programme also covered marketing strategies and entrepreneurship skills to enhance productivity and profitability.

Expressing their gratitude, participants, including the Chairman of the Association of Physically Challenged Persons in Gombe, Ja’o Sarkin Aiki, lauded the government for the initiative, which they believe, will improve their livelihoods and foster self-reliance.