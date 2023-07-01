67 condemned prisoners await execution

Comptroller of the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Cross River State Command, Mr. Adeyinka Adebayo, has disclosed that he has 67 condemned prisoners who are waiting…

He also disclosed that there are a total of 573 inmates in the Afokang community facility, Calabar.

He spoke when Governor Bassey Otu and his wife, Rev Eyoanwan Out, celebrated the Eid-el-Kabir Festival with the inmates.

Adebayo expressed appreciation to the governor and his wife for the visit and pleaded with him to assist in providing some basic needs for the inmates, who are mainly from the state.

Addressing the inmates, Governor Otu urged them not to despair, assuring them that when he would confer with authorities of the centre, he will intervene in some of their cases.

“We are all in the world. Sometimes we experience bad, sometimes good. I am here to assure you that all hope is not lost. We decided to come and celebrate here with you because you deserve it,” he said.

