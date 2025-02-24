65-year-old woman abducted from Kano hospital

Suspected ‘kidnappers’ have allegedly abducted a 60-year-old woman, Talatu Ali, from the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Dawanau in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.
The incident, it was gathered occurred, while she was awaiting medical consultation.
According to counterinsurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the victim was brought to the facility by her son, Nasiru Aliyu, and her cousin, Aliyu Garba, on February 19, 2025.
But while on the queue for consultation, they suddenly discovered that she could not be found.
All efforts to locate her within the hospital premises proved abortive, prompting the family to report the case at the Dawanau Divisional Police Headquarters.
However, on February 21, 2025, at about 7:00 a.m., Aliyu received a phone call from an unknown number confirming that the victim was in their custody.
The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the incident.
Although the North West is a hotbed for banditry and kidnapping, Kano which is one of the states in the region, has been largely peaceful.
However, kidnappers have been operating in different parts of the country despite the efforts of the government to contain the situation.
