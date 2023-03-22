65 inmates to graduate from Open University

The Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Olufemi Peters, has disclosed that 65 inmates from correctional centres are among the…

The Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Olufemi Peters, has disclosed that 65 inmates from correctional centres are among the 28, 740 students that will be graduating during the institution’s forthcoming convocation.

According to him, 58 of the inmates are undergraduates and seven, postgraduates who are studying at no cost as the university offers them scholarship as part of its social responsibility and provides them the opportunity to make a living for themselves after serving their terms.

Speaking at its 12th pre-convocation briefing in Abuja yesterday, Peters said six students would be awarded First Class; 2,306, Second Class Upper; 11, 075, Second Class Lower and 5,558. Third Class.

He said the convocation would take place simultaneously at the 114 study centres of the varsity across the country to get students and parents to participate from the centres close to them.

He said NOUN was working on a new proposal for the National Youths Service Corps with the “hope it will be more receptive and bring in some of the students into NYSC.”