63-year-old woman’s corpse disappears from Ondo morgue

The sudden disappearance of the remains of a 63-year-old woman, Olajumoke Julianah Ogunsuyi, meant to be buried today (Saturday) has created tension in Osi town, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that the body of the late Mrs Ogunsuyi was deposited at the mortuary section of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching hospital in the state by family members.

A source who spoke on Friday revealed that it was shocking when the family of the deceased returned to the hospital’s morgue to retrieve the body for burial but discovered that the corpse was missing.

“After waiting for several hours for the attendants to bring out the corpse of Mrs Ogunsuyi, it was to our surprise and disbelief that she was nowhere to be found,” the source said.

A police source who is currently privy to the incident told our reporter that the mortuary attendants and the hospital officials have been invited for interrogation, adding that the investigation revealed that the corpse of Mrs Ogunsuyi had been exchanged for another family for burial at Oba Ile town both in Akure North LGA of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, could not be reached for a reaction as the message forwarded to her official line by our correspondent to seek comments was yet to deliver as at press time.

