621 suspects operating in forests, national parks arrested

No fewer than 621 criminals using some forests and national parks in some parts of the country as their hideouts to perpetrate heinous crimes have been arrested, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has disclosed.

The office said the parks like Kamuku, Chad Basin and Kainji Lake had faced violent incursions, threatening park management and surrounding communities before the criminals were arrested by the operatives of the National Park Services.

The Director of Legal Services in ONSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, who revealed this during a press briefing organised by the Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC) said the criminals were arrested for various offences between January and October 2024.

According to him, the use of forests and National Parks as hideouts by criminals has become a serious national security concern in Nigeria, adding that NPS in response, has enhanced security through trans-border patrols, including a cooperation agreement with Cameroon.

He said, “Between January and October 2024, the Service made 621 arrests for various offences, prosecuted 466 individuals, and resolved 61 cases out of court, underscoring its commitment to enforcing park regulations and protecting Nigeria’s natural resources.”

Daily Trust reports that the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as well as bandits have turned some forests in Southeast and Northwest zones of the country to their hideouts where they are perpetrating their nefarious activities.