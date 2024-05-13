61-year-old man jailed 2 years for possessing cocaine

Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa of the Federal High Court, Kano State, has convicted and sentenced a 61-year-old man, Okey Okosa, for being in possession of…

Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa of the Federal High Court, Kano State, has convicted and sentenced a 61-year-old man, Okey Okosa, for being in possession of 2.3 grammes of cocaine which contravened Section 20 (1)(c) of the National Drug Law enforcement (NDLEA) Act. Earlier, Okasa pleaded guilty to a one-count charge preferred against him by NDLEA.

Okasa’s lawyer, Charles Asoquos, pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy, saying his client got the cocaine for his personal use and not for sale to other end-users, adding that he was a first-time offender who was remorseful.

The prosecution counsel, Aminu Muhammad, drew the attention of the court that cocaine was not like hemp, hence that the punishment should be severer.

The judge sentenced Okasa to two years in prison without an option of fine.