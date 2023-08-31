60-yr-old woman raped in Edo farm

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 52- year-old man, Friday Igberase, for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman, Cathrina Ouke, in Edo State. It…

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 52- year-old man, Friday Igberase, for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman, Cathrina Ouke, in Edo State.

It was gathered that the suspect raped the victim in the farm in Uromi in Esan North East LGA of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, said the suspect was arrested by the Uromi division of the state command.

He said the division received a complaint from the victim that in July, the 52-year-old suspect attacked her on her farm, raped her and threatened to kill her should she report to anyone.

“The victim also alleged that since the rape incident, she has been suffering from strange sickness.”

He said the police took the victim to the hospital for treatment and arrested the suspect who confessed to the crime.

The commissioner said the case had been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CIB), Benin.

He further disclosed that one David Orji, who allegedly raped one Favour Osarriemen, at New Benin axis of Benin has also been arrested.

He said the victim was taken for medical examination and that the suspect has been arrested and confessed to the crime.

