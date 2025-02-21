6 Sokoto community guards killed in bandits’ ambush

Six operatives of the Sokoto Community Guard Corps were ambushed and killed by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government Area last Monday.

It was gathered that the operatives were responding to a distress call from villagers who had sighted bandits in their area when they ran into the ambush.

A resident, who preferred to be anonymous, said a colleague had alerted them about an impending attack on their community near the Tagirke-Kwatsal axis, close to Unguwan Lalle.

“The guards requested a vehicle from the local government authorities, but their request was denied because they were not authorised to conduct operations without conventional security operatives,” a source said.

Unable to secure transportation, the guards proceeded to the village on motorcycles, where they encountered the bandits’ ambush.

“They exchanged fire with the terrorists but were eventually overpowered. The assailants killed six of them, and their bodies were recovered and buried on Tuesday,” the source added.

The State Commander of the Sokoto Community Guard Corps, Col. Na-Allah Idris (rtd), declined to speak on the attack.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was unaware of the attack as he was on official duty in Abuja.

However, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), confirmed the ambush, noting that an investigation was underway to ascertain the full details of the incident.

He assured that further information would be provided upon the completion of the inquiry.