6 persons missing as canoe capsizes in Niger

No fewer than six travellers have been reported missing after a passenger canoe capsized on Zamare River in Agwara LGA of Niger State.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened on Monday when travellers, mostly farmers, were travelling from Niger State to Kebbi State.

Residents told Daily Trust that a lifeless body of one of the travellers had been recovered while a search operation was still ongoing to rescue the remaining people.

Our correspondent was told that the canoe with about 20 passengers on board, including women and children capsized when the engine powering it went off in the middle of the river, causing it to capsize.

When contacted, the Overseeing Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Garba Salihu confirmed the incident, saying that the agency was yet to get full details of the incident.

