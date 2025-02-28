✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
6 killed in Enugu auto crash

Federal Road Safety Commission
    By Samuel Amahl-Ugbor

Six people died when a truck transporting foodstuffs lost control and overturned at the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Enugu State on Thursday.

The Enugu State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Franklin Agbakoba, confirmed the incident.

The crash comes barely a month after a tragic fuel tanker explosion on the same stretch of road claimed 23 lives.

According to Agbakoba, the accident occurred around 8 a.m.

He said upon receiving a distress call, FRSC personnel rushed to the scene and rescued three survivors, who were taken to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Parklane, for treatment.

He said the truck, carrying vegetables, fruits and a few traders, was speeding when it lost control and overturned.

“The accident involved nine people-eight men and one woman. “Five male adults and one female adult were confirmed dead while three injured men were taken to ESUTH for medical attention,” Agbakoba said.

He added that members of the Muslim community retrieved the bodies of five deceased individuals for burial, while the relatives of the deceased woman took custody of her remains.

Agbakoba attributed the crash to excessive speed and brake failure, expressing condolences to the bereaved families.

