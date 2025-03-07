6 killed as fuel tanker explodes in Niger

A fuel-laden tanker explosion in Karami Rami, Babban Rami Ward, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, has claimed at least six lives.

Residents said the tanker, which was transporting Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), skidded off the road and overturned, leading to a fuel spill.

The incident occurred along the Makera-Bokani-Sabon Pegi road while the tanker was en route to Kontagora.

It was gathered that the crash was caused by the poor condition of the road.

The explosion happened on Wednesday evening, with eyewitnesses confirming that most of the victims were bystanders.

They, however, said none of the victims were attempting to scoop fuel at the time of the blast.

Several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullah Baba Arah, confirmed the incident.

He said communication challenges and unstable electricity in the area had delayed comprehensive reports from field personnel.