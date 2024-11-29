6 in police net over thuggery, breach of peace

The police in Niger State have arrested Mustapha Abubakar (21), Ahmed Abubakar (17), Ismail Mohammed (22), Albashir Ahmed (21), Hameed Mohammed (22) and Yahaya Saidu (25), all of Dutsen-Kura area of Minna over alleged thuggery and breach of peace.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, while parading the suspects, said they were arrested following the recent report of youth unrest, thuggery and attack on unsuspecting members of the public around Dutsen-Kura junction during a fight between some miscreants of Dutsen-Kura Gwari and Dutsen-Kura Hausa areas.

Abiodun said “The police operatives attached to GRA Div conducted a sting operation on November 27th, 2024 at about 1630hrs led by the DPO with the combined team of operation flush and some vigilante members at some identified black spots/criminal hideouts within Dutsen-Kura Hausa, and the suspects were arrested.”

He said during the raid, a sharp cutlass, ten wraps of suspected cannabis, and N604, 000 cash were recovered.

He said efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing members in both Dutsen-Kura Gwari and Hausa.